This Is Nevada's Best Italian Restaurant

Italian restaurants provide the perfect place to enjoy a meal with friends and family. Whether you're looking for a nice pizza or a classic pasta dish, Italian restaurants have it all.

Eat This, Not That! Compiled a list of each state's best Italian restaurant. To do so, the website used data from Yelp. The study states, "Best' is measured using an algorithm that looks at the number of reviews and star ratings for a business.

According to the study, the best Italian restaurant in Nevada is Smiling With Hope Pizza in Reno.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! said about the restaurant:

"You too can leave smiling after visiting this Reno favorite and trying some of their top-rated pizza. If you crave a solid NY-style slice, you are in luck. With a massive variety of toppings and styles to choose from, this pizzeria should be on your radar for years to come. Despite the constant flow of patrons, you can usually find a place to sit when you dine-in. Always opt for table service—you definitely want to experience this pizza fresh from the oven."

