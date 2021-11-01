This Is New Mexico's Best Italian Restaurant

Italian restaurants provide the perfect place to enjoy a meal with friends and family. Whether you're looking for a nice pizza or a classic pasta dish, Italian restaurants have it all.

Eat This, Not That! Compiled a list of each state's best Italian restaurant. To do so, the website used data from Yelp. The study states, "Best' is measured using an algorithm that looks at the number of reviews and star ratings for a business.

According to the study, the best Italian restaurant in New Mexico is Joe's Pasta House in Rio Rancho.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! said about the restaurant:

"For an excellent sit-down Italian experience with a bit of added southwest flair, nothing can compare to Joe's Pasta House when you visit New Mexico. The menu boasts a classic mix of Sicilian favorites like gnocchi and veal marsala alongside New Mexican green chile ravioli, making it a great standout from the average Italian eatery. When you feel tired of the same old Italian and want an eatery with a twist, it can't get better than this."

Click here to see the full list of each state's best Italian restaurant.