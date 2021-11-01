This Is The Best Steakhouse In Utah

Whenever you think of a fancy dinner, you probably think of a big juicy steak. Whether your favorite is well-done with a side of potatoes or rare with a salad, steaks are sure to satisfy.

Not all steaks are created equal, though. Some restaurants serve up some seriously delicious steaks, while others just fall short every time.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best steakhouse. The website states, "We've assembled the very best steakhouses each state has to offer based on publications and reviews."

So which steakhouse is the best in Utah?

According to the website, it is Christopher's Prime Tavern and Grill in Salt Lake City. The restaurant's website says that the eatery only uses USDA Prime, all-natural beef that is "expertly dried and seared to perfection."

Here's Eat This, Not That! the website says about the steakhouse:

"This steakhouse takes a seasonal approach to its menu, changing options with the growing cycle locally. Try a filet with peppercorn butter or a 12-ounce "baseball cut" sirloin."

Click here to check out the full list of each state's best steakhouse.