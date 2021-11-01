This Is Utah's Best Italian Restaurant

By Ginny Reese

November 1, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Italian restaurants provide the perfect place to enjoy a meal with friends and family. Whether you're looking for a nice pizza or a classic pasta dish, Italian restaurants have it all.

Eat This, Not That! Compiled a list of each state's best Italian restaurant. To do so, the website used data from Yelp. The study states, "Best' is measured using an algorithm that looks at the number of reviews and star ratings for a business.

According to the study, the best Italian restaurant in Utah is Centro Woodfired Pizzeria in Cedar City. The restaurant's website says that their pizza is "inspired by traditional Italian cooking techniques and proven family recipes handed down over generations."

Here's what Eat This, Not That! said about the restaurant:

"For an outstanding pizza experience, Utah's Centro Woodfired Pizzeria takes the cake when it comes to serving up the perfect slices. Standard favorites mix with specialty toppings like fennel sausage and truffles. This restaurant can please the whole family and is the perfect stop if you are on the way up to the mountains for some skiing or just passing through."

Click here to see the full list of each state's best Italian restaurant.

