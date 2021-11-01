TikToker Finds 'Alarming Amount Of Blood' In Recently-Purchased Utah Home

A TikTok user posted a horrifying video of the moment they found a large amount of blood stains on the floor of their recently-purchased Utah home, reported The U.S. Sun. The new homeowners are renovating the 110-year-old home. One they pulled the old carpet up, they found tons of blood stains on the floor beneath.

The TikToker, with the username house.ofthe.rising.sun, shared the terrifying discovery on social media. The user said:

"Two days into renovations on our 110-year-old house, we stumbled upon some suspicious stains under the carpet. The police confirmed that it looked like blood, but said they couldn't be sure if it was human or animal without testing it."

The TikTok user posted a second video as a follow-up and said, "At first we weren't sure what it was. But the more we found, the more obvious it was blood. Like, an alarming amount of blood."

Check out the gruesome videos below. Warning: contents of the videos may be disturbing to some viewers.