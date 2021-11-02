Britney Spears' Halloween Costume Prods At Her 13-Year Conservatorship
By Ariel King
November 2, 2021
Britney Spears dressed up as a murder-mystery for Halloween, but her caption had been pointed more toward her 13-year conservatorship.
With a court date scheduled for November 12 that will find a judge deciding whether or not her conservatorship should remain in affect, the pop super star took to Instagram to raise awareness about what she's gone through over the past 13 years. Her costume saw her painted in fake blood and lying on the floor, her hands tied in front of her.
"If interpretation is coincided with opposition what are the beneficial effects of an imaginative reality ???" Spears said in her caption. "Is EFFORT to play it out an insult ???? Or is effort simply put ... just a play ???"
While the first half of Spears' caption allowed for more nuance, she blatantly called out her conservatorship in the second half. "It's been 13 years for me so I'm a little rusty !!!! Ma and dad can I drive my car now."
Spears' caption points out reports that her conservatorship forbid her from driving her own car, among many other things. The pop titan has been vocal about her disappointment in her family for not standing up for her over the years, and past Instagram captions have said that while she's not out for revenge, "Lord have mercy on my family's souls if I ever do an interview !!!"
In June, Spears shared a bombshell testimony that revealed more insight into her conservatorship. The pop superstar made claims that not only has she not been allowed to drive her own car, but that she could not marry her long-time boyfriend without explicit permission from her father, and steps were allegedly put in place to prevent her from having another child.
Spears' father, Jamie Spears, petitioned to end the conservatorship in September, with Spears getting engaged to her boyfriend of four years, Sam Asghari, shortly after. However, Spears will need to wait until November 12 to see if her conservatorship will officially be behind her.