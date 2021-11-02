Britney Spears' Halloween Costume Prods At Her 13-Year Conservatorship

Britney Spears dressed up as a murder-mystery for Halloween, but her caption had been pointed more toward her 13-year conservatorship.

With a court date scheduled for November 12 that will find a judge deciding whether or not her conservatorship should remain in affect, the pop super star took to Instagram to raise awareness about what she's gone through over the past 13 years. Her costume saw her painted in fake blood and lying on the floor, her hands tied in front of her.

"If interpretation is coincided with opposition what are the beneficial effects of an imaginative reality ???" Spears said in her caption. "Is EFFORT to play it out an insult ???? Or is effort simply put ... just a play ???"

While the first half of Spears' caption allowed for more nuance, she blatantly called out her conservatorship in the second half. "It's been 13 years for me so I'm a little rusty !!!! Ma and dad can I drive my car now."