'Lord Have Mercy' On Britney Spears' Family If She Ever Does An Interview

The past few months have marked many big changes for Britney Spears. The pop icon got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari, and her father was removed as her conservator after 13 years. Now, the singer can drive her own car, marry who she wants, and in November, it will be determined if she can be free from a conservatorship entirely.

Recently, Spears took to Instagram (her favorite social media platform) to reflect on all of her big changes, and how some things aren't so different after all. She shared that she's already begun celebrating Christmas ("I believe any reason to find more joy in life is a good idea"), that she's nervous about making mistakes as she figures out her new freedom ("I worked so hard but now it's here and getting closer and closer to ending I'm very happy but there's a lot of things that scare me"), and that she's still chased down by the paparazzi ("I don't like that they try to scare me and jump out like they do ... it's like they want me to do something crazy").

But the star also had a message for her family, who have controlled her life over the past 13 years while she's been under the conservatorship. Reports that she could not paint her own kitchen cabinets while her father was reportedly paid $16,000 a month, according to Forbes. As she described her feelings over the new changes in her most recent Instagram post, she included, "Lord have mercy on my family's souls if I ever do an interview !!!"

Britney Spears' aunt, Leigh Ann Spears Wrathers, spoke out during a recent interview to reveal that Spears is not the first member of the family to have been put on lithium in order to behave. She explained that her own mother had wound up institutionalized, telling the New York Post, "When I heard that Britney was put on lithium for a while I almost couldn't believe it but it made sense. Typical for this family and how they treat their women."

For the meantime, Spears is planning to take some time away from the entertainment industry. Instead, the singer wants to take some time to focus on healing and herself, Asghari, and their new puppy. On November 12, her temporary conservator will be removed, and the courts will determine whether or not the conservatorship will be eliminated entirely.