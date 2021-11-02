Ed Sheeran Shares Update On COVID-19 Diagnosis, Says 'SNL Is Still On'

Ed Sheeran is emerging from his COVID quarantine, and says he's still able to make his scheduled appearance on Saturday Night Live for November 6. Sheeran announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 last week, and entered quarantine while he rested.

After sleeping through his album release in the midst of his COVID battle, Sheeran appears to be doing much better. He took to Instagram to share an update on his health, and revealed that he is back on track with his prior commitments.

"Posting this pic to say I'm released from covid isolation today, so if you see me out and about I've had the all clear and done my quarantine," Sheeran said on Instagram. "Excited to hit the ground running with work again, and SNL is still on, so tune in Saturday, see you there x."