Ed Sheeran Shares Update On COVID-19 Diagnosis, Says 'SNL Is Still On'

By Ariel King

November 2, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Ed Sheeran is emerging from his COVID quarantine, and says he's still able to make his scheduled appearance on Saturday Night Live for November 6. Sheeran announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 last week, and entered quarantine while he rested.

After sleeping through his album release in the midst of his COVID battle, Sheeran appears to be doing much better. He took to Instagram to share an update on his health, and revealed that he is back on track with his prior commitments.

"Posting this pic to say I'm released from covid isolation today, so if you see me out and about I've had the all clear and done my quarantine," Sheeran said on Instagram. "Excited to hit the ground running with work again, and SNL is still on, so tune in Saturday, see you there x."

Sheeran was announced as a musical guest for Saturday Night Live just shortly after the he his COVID-19 diagnosis. The singer went virtual for the remainder of his album promotion while he quarantined, and SNL worried whether or not they would be able to move forward with his appearance as a musical guest. However, Sheeran was determined to get better in time to make it onto the show.

The "Bad Habits" singer released his fourth album, = (pronounced "Equals") on Friday, October 29. Sheeran revealed = to be his favorite album that he's written so far, and he's preparing to hit the road for the next three years in promotion of the record as he embarks on his +-=÷x (Mathematics) Tour.

Ed Sheeran
