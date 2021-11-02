Jessica Simpson Shares 'Unrecognizable' Photo Of Her Alcoholism Struggle

Jessica Simpson's life has turned around due to her sobriety.

On Monday (November 1), the singer-turned-entrepreneur, 41, shared a photo of herself from four years ago, her first day without alcohol, sharing details about her struggle with alcoholism. "This person in the early morning of Nov 1, 2017 is an unrecognizable version of myself. I had so much self-discovery to unlock and explore. I knew in this very moment I would allow myself to take back my light, show victory over my internal battle of self-respect, and brave this world with piercing clarity," Simpson captioned the throwback photo of herself.

"Personally, to do this I needed to stop drinking alcohol because it kept my mind and heart circling in the same direction and quite honestly I was exhausted,” she continued. “I wanted to feel the pain so I could carry it like a badge of honor. I wanted to live as a leader does and break cycles to advance forward- never looking back with regret and remorse over any choice I have made and would make for the rest of my time here within this beautiful world."

Simpson went on to call out the "stigma" around the words "alcoholism" and "alcoholic." "The real work that needed to be done in my life was to actually accept failure, pain, brokenness, and self-sabotage," she explained, before declaring that she is now "free." "The drinking wasn't the issue. I was. I didn't love myself. I didn't respect my own power. Today I do. I have made nice with the fears and I have accepted the parts of my life that are just sad. I own my personal power with soulful courage. I am wildly honest and comfortably open. I am free."

Simpson opened up about her struggle in her memoir, Open Book, which detailed the day she hit "rock bottom" on Halloween 2017. On the occasion, she recalled "zoning out" from drinking and being unable to dress her children.