Jimmie Allen Wows Judges With A Heartwarming Tribute To His Wife On 'DWTS'
By Kiyonna Anthony
November 2, 2021
Jimmie Allen is here to stay, and has zero qualms about proving it. The Country star stunned judges with his Viennese Waltz to Queen’s “Somebody to Love” on Dancing With The Stars Monday night. Allen donned a glitzly, black tuxedo during the emotional performance while dancing alongside his dance partner, Emma Slater, before ending the dance with a tribute to his wife.
As if that wasn't enough of a heartwarming moment, the "Freedom Was A Highway" singer wrapped up his performance by running over to his wife and handing her a lush bouquet of flowers.
Allen garnered two tens from the judges, earning a total of 38 out of 40. But his hot streak didn't end there. The singer faced off against JoJo Siwa and Olivia Jade in the Foxtrot Dance Relay to Queen's “Under Pressure." Although Jade received the most points from the judges, Allen was still able to previous dance score allowed him to be safe from elimination and return next Monday.
The 35-year old ACM Award winner, who recently welcomed a baby girl with wife Alexis, has been keeping pretty busy these days. From Dancing With The Stars rehearsals and performances, to his very own nationwide tour --- the star is letting his work do the talking while juggling life as a husband and father.
Just last week, Allen spoke out about breaking down during his Halloween performance on DWTS, sharing:
"I started to think about my wife and my kids and, you know, I’m a softie. I’ve cried so much on the show,” the musician joked. “So why not keep it going?”
Purchase tickets for the Jimmie Allen Tour here. Check out Jimmie Allen's full performance above.