Jimmie Allen Wows Judges With A Heartwarming Tribute To His Wife On 'DWTS'

Jimmie Allen is here to stay, and has zero qualms about proving it. The Country star stunned judges with his Viennese Waltz to Queen’s “Somebody to Love” on Dancing With The Stars Monday night. Allen donned a glitzly, black tuxedo during the emotional performance while dancing alongside his dance partner, Emma Slater, before ending the dance with a tribute to his wife.

As if that wasn't enough of a heartwarming moment, the "Freedom Was A Highway" singer wrapped up his performance by running over to his wife and handing her a lush bouquet of flowers.