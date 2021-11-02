Lady Gaga Goes Nude For New 'British Vogue' Cover Shoot

Lady Gaga sat down with British Vogue to promote her upcoming film, House of Gucci, and the pop titan took some stunning photos that saw her completely undressed. As Gaga graces the cover of the magazine's December 2021 issue, her big hair is all that she's wearing as her tattoos are on full display while her leg and arm are carefully placed to make sure that not too much can be seen in her pose.

Speaking of her shoot to British Vogue, Gaga said, "Whatever I wear, I will be serving painful Italian glamour from within." With her hair teased almost an entire foot high and her curves on full display, Gaga's image manages to encapsulate her "inner Italian glamour." See the image here.

British Vogue also spoke to Gaga on her upcoming film, House of Gucci, which will see the pop singer portraying Patrizia Reggiani, the wife of Gucci heir Maurizio Gucci, who will be played by Adam Driver. Previous trailers for the upcoming film find Gaga entering the mind of a killer setting her sights on power, and Gaga has been vocal in interviews that she wanted to do justice to Italians in her portrayal.

"I wish not to glorify somebody that would commit murder," she told British Vogue. "But i do wish to pay respect to women throughout history who became experts at survival, and to the unfortunate consequences of hurt. I hope that women will watch this and remind themselves to think twice about the fat that hurt people hurt people. And it's dangerous. What happens to somebody when they're pushed over the edge?"

While she's been busy with her British Vogue cover shoot and promoting House of Gucci, Gaga also teamed up with Tony Bennett for a collaborative album, Love For Sale. The record followed-up their 2014 jazz album, Cheek To Cheek. Love For Sale marked Bennett's final performances, with the 95-year-old singer's family revealing he had secretly been battling Alzheimer's disease since 2016.