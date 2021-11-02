Man Charged After Attacking Flight Attendant On Diverted Flight To Denver

A California man is facing charges after he allegedly punched a flight attendant on a flight diverted to Denver International Airport last week, CBS 4 says.

Reporters say 20-year-old Brian Hsu, of Irving, California, was charged following an alleged assault on American Airlines Flight 976. A flight attendant accidentally bumped into some passengers, prompting a man to get out of his seat, according to sources close to the investigation. That's when the man approached the attendant and assaulted her, authorities claim.

CBS 4 obtained cellphone video of the suspect, later identified as Hsu, being removed from the plane. Passengers reportedly booed the California man as he was carried out.

As for the injured flight attendant, The Washington Post says she was rushed to the hospital with broken bones in her face. Doctors also confirmed she suffered a concussion.