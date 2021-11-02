Man Charged After Attacking Flight Attendant On Diverted Flight To Denver

By Zuri Anderson

November 2, 2021

American Airlines Boeing 737-800
Photo: Getty Images

A California man is facing charges after he allegedly punched a flight attendant on a flight diverted to Denver International Airport last week, CBS 4 says.

Reporters say 20-year-old Brian Hsu, of Irving, California, was charged following an alleged assault on American Airlines Flight 976. A flight attendant accidentally bumped into some passengers, prompting a man to get out of his seat, according to sources close to the investigation. That's when the man approached the attendant and assaulted her, authorities claim.

CBS 4 obtained cellphone video of the suspect, later identified as Hsu, being removed from the plane. Passengers reportedly booed the California man as he was carried out.

As for the injured flight attendant, The Washington Post says she was rushed to the hospital with broken bones in her face. Doctors also confirmed she suffered a concussion.

Hsu appeared in the United States District Court for the Central District of California Monday (November 1). He was charged by criminal complaint with interference with a flight crew and assault within the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States, according to the U.S. attorney’s office for Colorado.

His next court appearance is scheduled for November 15.

