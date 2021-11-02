The Queen of Christmas is back!

On Tuesday (November 2), Mariah Carey made an exciting announcement—she's about to release a brand new Christmas song. 'Fall In Love At Christmas' will also feature Khalid and Kirk Franklin.

Carey shared a snippet of the track on Instagram, as well. The emotional track tells a story about reuniting with your love during Christmas time. Fans will surely be belting this one out throughout the holiday season.

Making the announcement even sweeter, the artwork for the new song includes baby photos of Carey, Khalid, and Franklin. The photos all appear to have been taken around Christmas, as well. Carey sits on Santa's lap, while Khalid poses in front of a Christmas tree. Franklin is dressed in green and red, as well.