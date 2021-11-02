Photo: 7 Inches Of Snow In Parts Of Michigan, First Snowman Of The Year

Snowfall has begun in Michigan and various parts of the state have received several inches of snow on Tuesday (November 2).

The western half of the Upper Peninsula near Lake Superior has received the most snow, MLive reported.

As of Tuesday (November 2) morning, the heaviest amount of snow was reported in three areas

7.7 inches in Watton - Baraga County

6.9 inches in Three Lakes - Baraga County

6 inches in Pine Stump Junction - Luce County

According to MLive, an electric co-op reported that 500 homes were without power because of the heavy snow on powerlines.

The National Weather Service posted a photo on Facebook of Gaylord's first snowman of the year, captioning it:

"A little later than usual, but he's back! NWS Gaylord's first snowman of the year."