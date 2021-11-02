Photo: 7 Inches Of Snow In Parts Of Michigan, First Snowman Of The Year
By Hannah DeRuyter
November 2, 2021
Snowfall has begun in Michigan and various parts of the state have received several inches of snow on Tuesday (November 2).
The western half of the Upper Peninsula near Lake Superior has received the most snow, MLive reported.
As of Tuesday (November 2) morning, the heaviest amount of snow was reported in three areas
- 7.7 inches in Watton - Baraga County
- 6.9 inches in Three Lakes - Baraga County
- 6 inches in Pine Stump Junction - Luce County
According to MLive, an electric co-op reported that 500 homes were without power because of the heavy snow on powerlines.
The National Weather Service posted a photo on Facebook of Gaylord's first snowman of the year, captioning it:
"A little later than usual, but he's back! NWS Gaylord's first snowman of the year."
"A little later than usual, but he's back! NWS Gaylord's first snowman of the year."
In another Facebook post by the National Weather Service in Gaylord, they wrote that lake effect snow showers are expected in the Upper Peninsula.
"Lake effect snow showers are expected to continue through today. The best chances for snow accumulations will come across the U.P. and higher terrain areas of northern lower. Slick roads will be possible, so be sure to travel with caution!"
In lower Michigan, Vanderbilt in Otsego County reported 3.5 inches of snow and both Sault Ste. Marie and Gaylord reported 2.1 inches of snow.
Snow is expected to continue throughout the next couple of days.
Gaylord's National Weather Service posted a video of the snowfall outside of the office building and it looks like a winter wonderland hit northern Michigan.
It's a winter wonderland at the office 🌨❄️☃
It's a winter wonderland at the office 🌨❄️☃