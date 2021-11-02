PHOTOS: Potato Truck Catches Fire During Police Chase In Washington

A wild police chase ended with a potato truck going up in flames Sunday night (October 31) in Washington state, according to KOMO.

The crazy incident started when Pasco Police got reports of a potato semi-truck recklessly driving in the King City area around 7:30 p.m. Authorities claim 42-year-old Zachary T. Bailie was operating the potato truck as he drove through parking lots in the truck stop area.

Bailie allegedly struck another semi-truck and didn't stop for the collision, cops say. When an officer tried reaching out to Bailie, that's when he reportedly fled.

"Police said Bailie then began driving recklessly in the area, running other vehicles off the roadway and almost colliding with a recreational vehicle," reporters wrote. "Officials said at times, the truck was speeding, driving with no lights and driving into oncoming travel lanes."