PHOTOS: Potato Truck Catches Fire During Police Chase In Washington
By Zuri Anderson
November 2, 2021
A wild police chase ended with a potato truck going up in flames Sunday night (October 31) in Washington state, according to KOMO.
The crazy incident started when Pasco Police got reports of a potato semi-truck recklessly driving in the King City area around 7:30 p.m. Authorities claim 42-year-old Zachary T. Bailie was operating the potato truck as he drove through parking lots in the truck stop area.
Bailie allegedly struck another semi-truck and didn't stop for the collision, cops say. When an officer tried reaching out to Bailie, that's when he reportedly fled.
"Police said Bailie then began driving recklessly in the area, running other vehicles off the roadway and almost colliding with a recreational vehicle," reporters wrote. "Officials said at times, the truck was speeding, driving with no lights and driving into oncoming travel lanes."
Tonight around 1840 hours Pasco Police asked for our assistance with a possible DUI driver of a Potato truck in the area...Posted by Franklin County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, October 31, 2021
Franklin County deputies helped Pasco Police with the incident by laying down spike strips, the sheriff's office says. One of the potato truck's tires was successfully spiked before catching fire and stopping on Highway 395, according to reporters.
Bailie reportedly took off on foot, abandoning the fiery vehicle. Officers were able to track him down and take him into custody.
The Pasco Fire Department responded to the truck fire and was able to extinguish the flames, KOMO says. No word on what caused the fire.
Authorities suspected Bailie to be under the influence of drugs and took him to a local hospital for medical clearance. He was then booked into jail on multiple charges.