That's What I Want: Lil Nas X Shares What He's Looking For In A Partner

Lil Nas X is never shy when it come opening up about his personal life. So it comes as no surprise that the young star recently shared candid details about his love life and what he's looking for in a partner. The 22-year old stopped by the WSJ Magazine 2021 Innovator Awards at Museum of Modern Art in New York City, on Monday and dished on what qualities his ideal partner would have, revealing:

"When the time is right, I want somebody who's fun. Someone who's always ready to try new stuff. Somebody's who's ready for me to become a different person every single year."

The Grammy nominated artist, who was previously linked to his "That's What I Want" music video co-star, Yai Ariza, disclosed even more about the current state of his love life in the November issue of WSJ Magazine. Nas reaffirmed his single status and maintained that he's still on positive terms with all his exes, including Ariza.