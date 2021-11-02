This Is Indiana's Best Italian Restaurant

Italian restaurants provide the perfect place to enjoy a meal with friends and family. Whether you're looking for a nice pizza or a classic pasta dish, Italian restaurants have it all.

Eat This, Not That! Compiled a list of each state's best Italian restaurant. To do so, the website used data from Yelp. The study states, "Best' is measured using an algorithm that looks at the number of reviews and star ratings for a business.

According to the study, the best Italian restaurant in Indiana is Catello's Mozarella Bar in Pendleton.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! said about the restaurant:

"For a taste of the old country, the menu at Pendleton's Catello's Mozzarella Bar won't disappoint. Homemade pastas intermingle with burrata and Frutti di Mare, making sure you won't go home hungry. For an authentic take on classic Italian cuisine, it is no surprise that this restaurant rose to the top of the ranks in Indiana."

Click here to see the full list of each state's best Italian restaurant.