This Is Kentucky's Best Italian Restaurant

Italian restaurants provide the perfect place to enjoy a meal with friends and family. Whether you're looking for a nice pizza or a classic pasta dish, Italian restaurants have it all.

Eat This, Not That! Compiled a list of each state's best Italian restaurant. To do so, the website used data from Yelp. The study states, "Best' is measured using an algorithm that looks at the number of reviews and star ratings for a business.

According to the study, the best Italian restaurant in Kentucky is Old School NY Pizza in Louisville.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! said about the restaurant:

"If you crave that dream slice of New York-style pizza but don't live anywhere near the city, never fear—Old School NY Pizza has you covered. Serving up hand-tossed pies just like you would hope to get in the Big Apple, Old School NY Pizza lets you choose from a full selection of toppings and specialty pizzas that makes sure to win you over."

