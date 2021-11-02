This Is Oklahoma's Best Italian Restaurant

Italian restaurants provide the perfect place to enjoy a meal with friends and family. Whether you're looking for a nice pizza or a classic pasta dish, Italian restaurants have it all.

Eat This, Not That! Compiled a list of each state's best Italian restaurant. To do so, the website used data from Yelp. The study states, "Best' is measured using an algorithm that looks at the number of reviews and star ratings for a business.

According to the study, the best Italian restaurant in Oklahoma is Vito's Ristorante in Oklahoma City.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! said about the restaurant:

"If you have been craving a chicken carbonara or shrimp spiedini, look no further than Vito's Ristorante. You can indulge in their rich takes on Italian classics whose recipes have been passed down for generations while relaxing in a casual atmosphere perfect for any occasion. For a true Italian experience in Oklahoma, this location can treat you right."

Click here to see the full list of each state's best Italian restaurant.