This Is Texas' Best Italian Restaurant

Eat This, Not That! Compiled a list of each state's best Italian restaurant. To do so, the website used data from Yelp. The study states, "Best' is measured using an algorithm that looks at the number of reviews and star ratings for a business.

According to the study, the best Italian restaurant in Texas is Tony's Italian Delicatessen in Montgomery.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! said about the restaurant:

"Everything is bigger in Texas, and the rule also applies to Italian food in the Lone Star state. Tony's Italian Delicatessen serves up some of the biggest, flavor-packed Italian sandwiches you could imagine. Crowd favorites like the meatball sub and chicken parm sub keep you coming back for more. If those don't, the homemade chocolate cakes definitely can tempt you back in."

