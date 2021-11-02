This Is The Best Steakhouse In Texas
By Ginny Reese
November 2, 2021
Whenever you think of a fancy dinner, you probably think of a big juicy steak. Whether your favorite is well-done with a side of potatoes or rare with a salad, steaks are sure to satisfy.
Not all steaks are created equal, though. Some restaurants serve up some seriously delicious steaks, while others just fall short every time.
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best steakhouse. The website states, "We've assembled the very best steakhouses each state has to offer based on publications and reviews."
So which steakhouse is the best in Texas?
According to the website, it's Pappas Bros. Steakhouse in Dallas.
Here's Eat This, Not That! the website says about the steakhouse:
"Pappas pays such attention to their steak that they can't help but be our favorite Texas steakhouse. The beef is corn-fed and dry-aged, cut by one of the two full-time butchers in the restaurant."
