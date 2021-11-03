4 Utah Cities Among Top 'Boomtowns' In The US

Utah is experiencing some major growth, and now data is proving it.

Four cities across Utah are among America's top "boomtowns," according to a new report from SmartAsset. The website recently uncovered the fastest-growing cities in the U.S. by looking at data for 500 of the largest cities across seven key metrics. Those metrics include:

population change

unemployment rate

change in unemployment rate

GDP growth rate

business growth

housing growth

change in household income.

According to the study, here are the four Utah cities among America's top boomtowns:

St. George #19

Salt Lake City #29

Orem #31

West Jordan #50

St. George placed seventh overall for "average yearly GDP growth" and third overall for "5-year change in number of establishments."

Here are the top 10 boomtowns in America, according to SmartAsset:

Murfreesboro, TN Nampa, ID Meridian, ID Conroe, TX Mount Pleasant, SC Bend, OR Tempe, AZ Vancouver, WA Belingham, WA Seattle, WA

Click here to see the full study.