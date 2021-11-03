4 Utah Cities Among Top 'Boomtowns' In The US
By Ginny Reese
November 3, 2021
Photo: Getty Images
Utah is experiencing some major growth, and now data is proving it.
Four cities across Utah are among America's top "boomtowns," according to a new report from SmartAsset. The website recently uncovered the fastest-growing cities in the U.S. by looking at data for 500 of the largest cities across seven key metrics. Those metrics include:
- population change
- unemployment rate
- change in unemployment rate
- GDP growth rate
- business growth
- housing growth
- change in household income.
According to the study, here are the four Utah cities among America's top boomtowns:
- St. George #19
- Salt Lake City #29
- Orem #31
- West Jordan #50
St. George placed seventh overall for "average yearly GDP growth" and third overall for "5-year change in number of establishments."
Here are the top 10 boomtowns in America, according to SmartAsset:
- Murfreesboro, TN
- Nampa, ID
- Meridian, ID
- Conroe, TX
- Mount Pleasant, SC
- Bend, OR
- Tempe, AZ
- Vancouver, WA
- Belingham, WA
- Seattle, WA
Click here to see the full study.