Aaron Rodgers Tests Positive For COVID-19: Report

By Jason Hall

November 3, 2021

Green Bay Packers v Arizona Cardinals
Photo: Getty Images

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday's (November 7) game against the Kansas City Chiefs, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports Rodgers.

"Sources: #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and is out for Sunday’s game against the #Chiefs," Pelissero tweeted on Wednesday (November 3).

Rodgers, the reigning NFL MVP, currently has 1,894 yards, 17 toucdhowns and three interceptions on 173 of 258 passing, while leading the Packers to a seven-game winning streak and a 7-1 record.

The former Super Bowl champion managed to lead Green Bay to a 24-21 victory against the then-undefeated Arizona Cardinals last Thursday (October 28), despite being without his three top receivers, all of whom were listed on the Packers' COVID-19 list.

THIS STORY IS DEVELOPING AND WILL BE UPDATED.

