AEW's Jon Moxley Enters Alcohol Treatment Program; Wife Releases Statement

Former All Elite Wrestling World Champion Jon Moxley has entered an inpatient program for alcohol treatment, AEW President, CEO, Generam Manager and Head of Creative Tony Khan announced on Twitter Tuesday (November 2) night.

Khan expressed support for Moxley and his wife, former WWE announcer and current Oral Sessions podcast host Renée Paquette, during his announcement.

“Jon Moxley has allowed me to share with you that he is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family. We all stand with him and Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery,” Khan wrote. “Jon is making a very brave choice to get help, and we’re embracing his choice and supporting him however we can. I’m proud to call Jon a friend, and like many of you, I’m also a fan of Mox and look forward to a time in the future when he is eventually ready to return to the ring.

"Until then, thank you for supporting Jon and respecting his privacy at this time."