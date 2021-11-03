AEW's Jon Moxley Enters Alcohol Treatment Program; Wife Releases Statement
By Jason Hall
November 3, 2021
Former All Elite Wrestling World Champion Jon Moxley has entered an inpatient program for alcohol treatment, AEW President, CEO, Generam Manager and Head of Creative Tony Khan announced on Twitter Tuesday (November 2) night.
Khan expressed support for Moxley and his wife, former WWE announcer and current Oral Sessions podcast host Renée Paquette, during his announcement.
“Jon Moxley has allowed me to share with you that he is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family. We all stand with him and Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery,” Khan wrote. “Jon is making a very brave choice to get help, and we’re embracing his choice and supporting him however we can. I’m proud to call Jon a friend, and like many of you, I’m also a fan of Mox and look forward to a time in the future when he is eventually ready to return to the ring.
"Until then, thank you for supporting Jon and respecting his privacy at this time."
Jon Moxley has allowed me to share with you that he is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family. We all stand with him and Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery.— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 3, 2021
Paquette also released a statement on her verified Twitter account thanking fans for showing their support amid the announcement.
“Thanks for this outpouring of support. Jon is every bit of the badass we all know him to be. I couldn’t be more proud of him for getting to proper help he needs, and being given the space to put his health first. Couldn’t possibly love this man more," Paquette wrote.
Thanks for this outpouring of support. Jon is every bit of the badass we all know him to be. I couldn’t be more proud of him for getting to proper help he needs, and being given the space to put his health first. Couldn’t possibly love this man more ❤️— Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) November 3, 2021
Moxley, who previously wrestled in WWE as under the ring name "Dean Ambrose," joined AEW shortly after the company's launch in 2019 and was its second World Champion, defeating Chris Jericho at the Revolution pay-per-view in February 2020.
The Cincinnati native's autobiography Mox was released on Tuesday (November 2) and he and Paquette welcomed their first child, a daughter named Nora, earlier this year.
Moxley was scheduled to continue competing in AEW's ongoing tournament to decide the No. 1 contender for its World Championship and has since been replaced by Orange Cassidy amid news of his decision to enter an inpatient alcohol treatment program.
If you or a loved one need help, please reach out to SAMHSA’s National Helpline: 1-800-662-HELP (4357).