AirBNB Cracking Down On New Year's Eve Party Rentals In Las Vegas

AirBNB is cracking down on Las Vegas New Year's Eve parties this year, reported 8 News Now. To do so, the company is blocking certain one-night reservations that are likely to be just for throwing parties.

The vacation home rental service is planning on blocking guests who have a history of unfavorable reviews from renting homes.

AirBNB did a similar crack down last year for New Year's Eve as well. The company estimates that it reduced disruptive parties by putting the restrictions in place. According to the company, more than 1,550 reservations in Las Vegas were blocked last year.

The global home rental service put a similar policy in place for Halloween in the United States as well to put a stop to Halloween parties.

The company plans to use the policy to stop New Year's Eve parties in other cities as well aside from Las Vegas.