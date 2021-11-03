JAY-Z Joins Instagram, Follows Just One Person

JAY-Z is expanding his brand to Instagram.

On Tuesday (November 2), the recent Hall of Famer quietly joined the social media platform and decided to follow just one lone user: wife Beyoncé. For his first post, Hov shared the artwork for Jeymes Samuel's 2021 Netflix film, The Harder They Fall, and an IG Story with a countdown for the upcoming premiere. The film was co-produced by the Roc Nation heavyweight. He also worked on its accompanying soundtrack, which he makes appearances in throughout the set.

Last week, JAY-Z was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame, where he shouted out his influences, including KRS-One, Public Enemy's Chuck D, Rakim, Big Daddy Kane and even fellow inductee LL Cool J.

"Thank you, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, for this incredible honor. And you know, growing up, we didn’t think we could be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. We were told that hip-hop was a fad. Much like punk rock, it gave us this anticulture, this subgenre, and there were heroes in it. When thinking about what I was going to say tonight, these heroes just kept coming to my mind, Rakim and Big Daddy Kane and KRS-One and Chuck D, and, of course, a fellow inductee, LL Cool J," he said, according to Rolling Stone.

"I watch these guys, and they have big gold chains and leather and sometimes even the red, black, green medallions and whatever they wore, everybody would wear the next day. I was like, 'That’s what I want to do. I want to be like those guys.' And so I set out on my journey."