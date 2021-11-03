Kim Kardashian Spotted On Staten Island With Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were spotted having dinner together in Staten Island on Tuesday night (November 2) just one week after spending a weekend together at Knot Berry Farm, where they were seen holding hands and sharing a ride. The two were now seen to have been dining together at Campania, a restaurant in Staten Island that's known as one of Davidson's favorites, according to TMZ.

Kardashian and Davidson are reported to have entered through the back door of the restaurant to avoid being spotted. Campania is best known for its pizza and pasta and is a frequent dining spot of Davidson's. Page Six also got some more details on Kardashian and Davidson's night out in Staten Island, with a source explaining that the pair "quietly were able to sneak in and out."

"Pete arranged a dinner on the rooftop privately," a source from the restaurant told Page Six. "It was just the two of them."

When the two were seen at Knot Berry Farm, they were joined by Kim's sister, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kourtney's fiancé, Travis Barker.

"They hang in the same circles so they will be together from time to time," a source said of Kim and Pete's relationship after the two were seen holding hands. "It's just friends hanging out."

Kardashian recently acted as the host for Saturday Night Live, which saw her and Davidson kiss one another during a sketch that saw them acting as Jasmine and Aladin. Typically, those hosting SNL spend a lot of time on set prior to their performance, which would have given Kim and Pete ample time to get to know one another better.

Davidson is known to hit things off with Saturday Night Live hosts, as the comedian famously got together with Ariana Grande after her hosting gig of the show back in 2018. The two were romantically linked, and even engaged, for months before calling things off later that same year.

Meanwhile, Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West at the start of this year, with the two reported to still be on amicable terms as they share four children together, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Kardashian has denied dating rumors between her and Davidson, claiming that the two are just friends.