Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Spotted Holding Hands

Is there a new man in Kim Kardashian's life?

On Saturday (October 30), People published multiple photos of Kim hanging out with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson at the Knott's Berry Farm amusement park in California. In some of the photos, which see them enjoying a few rides together, they can be seen holding hands.

Kim and Pete were joined by Kourtney Kardashian and her fiance Travis Barker. According to People's source, Kim and Kourtney became friendly with Pete through Travis. The Blink-182 drummer and Pete share a mutual friend in Machine Gun Kelly.

"They hang in the same circles so they will be together from time to time," the source said of their relationship. "It's just friends hanging out."

In addition to connecting through Machine Gun Kelly, Kim also recently hosted Saturday Night Live. As fans of the show know, hosts often spend a lot of time on set before the live show airs. It's possible Kim and Pete got to spend some quality time when she was prepping for her hosting gig.

This wouldn't be the first time Pete hit it off with an SNL guest, either. Not long after Ariana Grande appeared on the show back in 2018, the pair began dating and got engaged within a few short months. They ultimately called it quits that same year.

Kim, meanwhile, filed for divorce from Kanye West, her husband of seven years, earlier this year. Kim and Kanye share four kids together,—North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm—and reportedly remain on good terms with each other.