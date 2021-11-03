'Like Uber, But For Laundry': New Laundry Service Coming To Salt Lake City

A new laundry service is coming to Salt Lake City, reported ABC 4. The service, called SudShare, is the first national laundry delivery that offers "on-demand" options.

SudShare is an app that is easy to use and offers a "seamless digital marketplace for laundry services." According to a press release, some customers are describing the app as being "like Uber, but for laundry."

17-year-old Nachschon Fertel created the app to help his mother get all of the laundry done for their family of seven.

So how does it work?

For just $1 per pound, you can request to have someone come to pick up your laundry. They will wash, dry, and fold it before returning it to you the next day.