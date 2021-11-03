'Like Uber, But For Laundry': New Laundry Service Coming To Salt Lake City

By Ginny Reese

November 3, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

A new laundry service is coming to Salt Lake City, reported ABC 4. The service, called SudShare, is the first national laundry delivery that offers "on-demand" options.

SudShare is an app that is easy to use and offers a "seamless digital marketplace for laundry services." According to a press release, some customers are describing the app as being "like Uber, but for laundry."

17-year-old Nachschon Fertel created the app to help his mother get all of the laundry done for their family of seven.

So how does it work?

For just $1 per pound, you can request to have someone come to pick up your laundry. They will wash, dry, and fold it before returning it to you the next day.

The "SudSters," or those washing the clothes, can earn up to $15 to $20 per hour while also being their own boss and working from home. The company's website says that working for SudShare gives people the opportunity to "not be left out of the workforce" when needing to stay home.

According to the company, there are currently over 50,000 SudSters who coin the company as "their home-based laundry professionals."

