North Carolina Woman Scores Big With $2 Million Lottery Win

By Sarah Tate

November 3, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

It's not every day you can call yourself a lottery winner, but one woman in North Carolina can do just that after her recent win. Even more, she can say she hit the jackpot after winning the top $2 million prize in a scratch-off game.

Claudia Sosa-Mondragon, of Asheboro, stopped by the Ready Mart on North Broad Street in Seagrove to purchase a $20 Ultimate 7's ticket and try her luck at the state lottery. Her decision turned out to be a good one as she scored the top prize of $2 million, according to the NC Education Lottery.

Sosa-Mondragon claimed her prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Monday (November 1). She had the option of either receiving her win as an annuity of $100,000 per year over the course of 20 years or as a lump sum payment of $1.2 million. She chose the latter, bringing home a total of $849,006 after all state and federal tax withholdings.

According to lottery officials, the Ultimate 7's game launched earlier this year with four top prizes of $2 million. With Sosa-Mondragon's win, only one top prize remains to be won.

Sosa-Mondragon is the latest in a growing list of lucky winners who have scored huge prizes in the NC Education Lottery. One man in Gastonia recently celebrated his "great morning" after winning $1 million, while another big prize is waiting to be claimed before time expires.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices