Sidney Crosby, Teammate Test Positive For COVID-19

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby and defenseman Brian Dumoulin have both tested positive for COVID-19, head coach Mike Sullivan initially confirmed Wednesday (November 3) via Penguins reporter Taylor Haase.

"Mike Sullivan says that Sidney Crosby and Brian Dumoulin confirmed positive for COVID," Haase tweeted. "Crosby has mild symptoms. Dumoulin is asymptomatic Chad Ruhwedel and Marcus Pettersson remain in protocol and have mild symptoms."

The Penguins also confirmed both players' diagnosis on their verified Twitter account.

"Not the news we were hoping for," the Penguins tweeted. "Coach Sullivan confirms that Sidney Crosby and Brian Dumoulin missed practice after testing positive for COVID-19. Both players are in the COVID protocol right now. Crosby has mild symptoms and Dumoulin is currently asymptomatic."