Social Media Threat Causes Nashville-Area High School To Shelter In Place

A "shelter in place" order at a Nashville-area school is over after a threat on social media temporarily sent the school into lockdown on Wednesday (November 3).

Students and staff at Centennial High School in Franklin were told to shelter in place "out of an abundance of caution" while law enforcement investigated an online threat, FOX 17 reports. By Wednesday afternoon, the order had been lifted and dismissal will follow at the regular time.

On Wednesday, Williamson County Schools sent a message to parents alerting them of the situation and another informing them that the order had been lifted.

"We appreciate the quick response by law enforcement, and we remain committed to prosecuting all school related threats," the message reads in part.

The district went on to encourage discussions with students about threats made against schools and other students.

"Parents, please talk to your children about the consequences of making any type of school threat and encouraging them to say something if they see something," the message concludes.

Due to concerns raised during Wednesday's incident, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office will send additional officers to assist in dismissal.

This is the second Middle Tennessee school in as many weeks that have been impacted by a threat via social media. On October 27, authorities in Sumner County investigated a potential threat made on Snapchat that was aimed at a "Portland school." While the Sumner County Sheriff's Office ultimately determined the rumor not to be a threat, they said they would continue to investigate the incident and determine the source.