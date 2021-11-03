This Vancouver Spot Serves The Best Doughnuts In Washington

Doughnuts are not only delicious, but they're versatile. Beignets, biscuit donuts from the South, cake donuts, malasadas, are just a handful of the different delicious variations. A doughnut's ingredients can also be adjusted for different diets, including gluten-free to vegan.

"The American doughnut is as varied as we are, and there's almost no corner of the country that hasn't been hooked for generations, or failed to put their own stamp on the genre," according to Food & Wine Magazine. The website also found out where you can find the best doughnuts in each state.

If you're looking for an amazing fried dough treat in Washington, you should head over to...

Donut Nook!