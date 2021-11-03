This Vancouver Spot Serves The Best Doughnuts In Washington
By Zuri Anderson
November 5, 2021
Doughnuts are not only delicious, but they're versatile. Beignets, biscuit donuts from the South, cake donuts, malasadas, are just a handful of the different delicious variations. A doughnut's ingredients can also be adjusted for different diets, including gluten-free to vegan.
"The American doughnut is as varied as we are, and there's almost no corner of the country that hasn't been hooked for generations, or failed to put their own stamp on the genre," according to Food & Wine Magazine. The website also found out where you can find the best doughnuts in each state.
If you're looking for an amazing fried dough treat in Washington, you should head over to...
Here's what writer and doughnut-lover David Landsel said about the spot:
"Inventive, layered cinnamon yeast doughnuts filled with cream, and classic, handmade fruit fritters at 1970s time capsule Donut Nook, where old-timer regulars (who can often be found occupying the hunting lodge-vibes seating area next to the counter) leave their coffee cups hanging on the wall, are but one reason why Vancouverites have kept this place in business for roughly half a century."
You can find Donut Nook at 4403 NE St Johns Rd in Vancouver.
Click here to see Food & Wine's full list.