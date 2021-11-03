Undefeated Wisconsin High School Football Team Forfeits Season & Playoffs

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) notified a Wisconsin high school football team that they would have to forfeit all football games and could not play in the state playoffs.

According to NBC 15, on Tuesday (November 2), the WIAA ruled that the undefeated Edgewood High School Crusaders were to forfeit all of their football games and would not be able to play in the playoffs because they had been using an ineligible player throughout the season.

The students were notified about the forfeit Tuesday afternoon, Edgewood High School President Michael Elliot said. Elliot told NBC 15 that the school had already filed an appeal.

The Crusaders football head coach Jesse Norris said the team was "stunned and devastated."

"The athlete in question was granted eligibility in March 2021," Norris said. "We acted in good faith with the understanding that eligibility was obtained. I feel terrible for our administration, parents, my staff, and most importantly, our athletes. They have worked incredibly hard for every opportunity granted to them. They have battled through adverse situations all season and deserve the opportunities that they have earned."

Although an appeal has been filed, it's not likely that the Crusaders will be playing in this weekend's round of playoffs.

The WIAA brackets show Kewaskum, who the Crusaders beat last week, scheduled to play this Saturday (November 6) against Columbus.

Elliot told NBC 15 that Edgewood officials have begun looking at their legal options.