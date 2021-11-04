Fan Goes Viral For Spot-On 2021 World Series Prediction In 2016

A baseball fan's prediction from five years ago is going viral after coming to fruition this week.

Twitter user Cole Rogers (@Rog_1298) somehow managed to predict the 2021 World Series outcome perfectly in 2016.

The Pittsburgh resident quote-tweeted himself after the Atlanta Braves defeated the Houston Astros in six games, pointing out that he called his shot on October 25, 2016.

"For anyone who doesn’t believe me the tweet has a time stamp of 2016 lol," Rogers tweeted on Wednesday (November 3), hours after the Braves' series-clinching victory.

Rogers' previous tweet -- which is, in fact, timestamped -- includes a screengrab of a conversation he had with a college friend in which he predicts the Braves would win the 2021 World Series the same year as their targeted graduation date.