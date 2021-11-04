Fan Goes Viral For Spot-On 2021 World Series Prediction In 2016
By Jason Hall
November 4, 2021
A baseball fan's prediction from five years ago is going viral after coming to fruition this week.
Twitter user Cole Rogers (@Rog_1298) somehow managed to predict the 2021 World Series outcome perfectly in 2016.
The Pittsburgh resident quote-tweeted himself after the Atlanta Braves defeated the Houston Astros in six games, pointing out that he called his shot on October 25, 2016.
"For anyone who doesn’t believe me the tweet has a time stamp of 2016 lol," Rogers tweeted on Wednesday (November 3), hours after the Braves' series-clinching victory.
Rogers' previous tweet -- which is, in fact, timestamped -- includes a screengrab of a conversation he had with a college friend in which he predicts the Braves would win the 2021 World Series the same year as their targeted graduation date.
Remember on this date, 10/25/16, I predicted the Atlanta Braves to win the 2021 World Series when we graduate from college @rob_morosetti22 pic.twitter.com/hHlsWS89kl— Cole Rogers (@rog_1298) October 26, 2016
"Remember on this date, 10/25/16, I predicted the Atlanta Braves to win the 2021 World Series when we graduate from college," Rogers tweeted at the time, along with the screengrab telling his friend the same.
The tweet caught the attention of Barstool Sports personality and Pardon My Take host Dan 'Big Cat' Katz, who quote-tweeted Rogers with, "What the f***?!?" in bewilderment to his more than 1.3 million followers.
Barstool Sports' main account also quote-tweeted Rogers' original tweet minutes later to its 3.1 million followers.
Rogers' original tweet -- which is pinned to his Twitter account -- had more than 11,300 likes, 893 quote-tweets and 2,187 retweets as of Thursday (November 4) morning.
For the record, Rogers also appears to have graduated on time as well, as he lists himself as a "Cal U Alum" in his Twitter bio.