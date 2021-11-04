Kate Beckinsale Supports Viral Theory About Pete Davidson's Dating Life

Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson has been linked to a number of super-famous women over the years. After news broke that he's now hanging out with Kim Kardashian, fans started to wonder—sometimes a little unkindly—about Davidson's allure.

One theory, which presented a fairly obvious answer to people's questions about Davidson's draw, quickly went viral. "I love how every time Pete Davidson starts dating another beautiful celebrity everyone's like 'wtf is happening how did he do this what is this mystery???' and everybody refuses to entertain the possibility that he might have a nice personality," read a tweet from writer Kristen Mulrooney.

Eagle-eyed Twitter users noticed that Kate Beckinsale, one of Davidson's famous exes, co-signed this message. Many have taken this as a sign the Underworld actress agrees with the sentiment. Beckinsale and Davidson briefly dated back in 2019.

Kardashian and Davidson were first spotted hanging out together at Knott's Berry Farm in California over the weekend. In some of the photos, which see them enjoying a few rides together, they can be seen holding hands. Since then, Kardashian has traveled to New York City and even visited Davidson's native Staten Island during her trip. In the span of a week, they hung out three times in two different states.

“Kim and Pete like each other,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “They are trying to play it off that they are just friends, but it’s a little more than that right now. They’re having a lot of fun together. Pete makes Kim laugh and makes her feel special. Pete is obviously thrilled and has a major crush on Kim.”

"Pete and Kim have been enjoying their time together and are having fun," the source continued. "Both are recently single and have bonded over that.”

We'll just have to see what comes next between these two.