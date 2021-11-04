Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Just Hung Out For The Third Time This Week

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson spent a second night in a row with each other, making the twosome look like they’re in the middle of a flourishing romance.

As per TMZ, the media titan, 40, and actor, 27, joined a group of friends for dinner at Zero Bond in New York City on Wednesday night (November 3). While they didn’t arrive at the restaurant together, they did end entering the venue within 10 minutes of one another. The outing at Zero Bond follows their intimate one-on-one dinner date at Campania, one of Davidson’s favorite spots in Staten Island, where they were escorted into the restaurant from the back and treated to a private meal.

It makes their third hangout in less than a week since the two were first spotted holding hands on a Halloween-themed rollercoaster at Knott’s Berry Farm. At that time, insiders were quick to label the connection as a friendly one. After all, the two recently spent time together as part of Kardashian's episode of Saturday Night Live. They also hang in the same circle. Davidson is best friends with Machine Gun Kelly, who is close with Travis Barker, the new man in Kourtney Kardashian's life. "They hang in the same circles so they will be together from time to time," the source said of their relationship. "It's just friends hanging out."

While Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West after seven years together, Davidson is also single since breaking things off with Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor earlier this year.