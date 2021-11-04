Machine Gun Kelly Is Finally Getting His Own Funko Pop Vinyl Figure
By Katrina Nattress
November 4, 2021
Machine Gun Kelly may have recorded his first No. 1 album with his pop punk debut Tickets to My Downfall, but now he's really made it because he's finally getting immortalized as a Funko Pop! vinyl figure. The doll shows MGK in a pink jumpsuit, strumming his signature pink guitar.
The rapper-turned-rocker is the latest addition to Funko's Pop! Rocks collection, which also features Green Day, Pearl Jam, twenty one pilots, YUNGBLUD and more.
MGK's Funko figure is set to come out in January and can be pre-ordered here. See what it looks like below.
Coming soon: Pop! Rocks - Machine Gun Kelly. Pre-order for your music collection today! @machinegunkelly https://t.co/NQIPaA6AdC #Funko #FunkoPop pic.twitter.com/gEdwDDmkcq— Funko (@OriginalFunko) November 3, 2021
MGK's continuing on his pop punk path with another rock album called born with horns. The Travis Barker-produced project will be "guitar-heavy" and "lyrically deeper" than its predecessor.
“Every album is a juxtaposition of the last album. So I went and studied ‘Tickets’, and I heard the bright sound that I had, and for this album I just turned the lights off,” he explained in a recent interview.
As for the change in lyrical approach, MGK said: “I’m not scared anymore, there’s nothing holding me back from being my true self – and my true self can’t be silenced, can’t be restrained. It’s a force, it’s like a hurricane. Can’t stop that, it just goes until it feels like stopping."