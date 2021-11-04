Machine Gun Kelly Is Finally Getting His Own Funko Pop Vinyl Figure

MGK's continuing on his pop punk path with another rock album called born with horns. The Travis Barker-produced project will be "guitar-heavy" and "lyrically deeper" than its predecessor.

“Every album is a juxtaposition of the last album. So I went and studied ‘Tickets’, and I heard the bright sound that I had, and for this album I just turned the lights off,” he explained in a recent interview.

As for the change in lyrical approach, MGK said: “I’m not scared anymore, there’s nothing holding me back from being my true self – and my true self can’t be silenced, can’t be restrained. It’s a force, it’s like a hurricane. Can’t stop that, it just goes until it feels like stopping."