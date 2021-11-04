'More Bad News' For Penguins After Crosby, Dumoulin Test Positive For COVID

The Pittsburgh Penguins revealed "more bad news" one day after captain Sidney Crosby and defenseman Brian Dumoulin tested positive for COVID-19.

"More bad news to report. Head coach Mike Sullivan will not be available for tonight’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers due to COVID-related protocols," the Penguins tweeted on their verified account Thursday (November 4). "Assistant coach Todd Reirden will assume Sullivan’s duties behind the bench tonight in his absence."

Sullivan joined the Penguins in 2015 and led Pittsburgh to back-to-back Stanley Cup championships during his first two seasons as head coach, while also making the playoffs during each of his six seasons.