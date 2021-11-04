'More Bad News' For Penguins After Crosby, Dumoulin Test Positive For COVID
By Jason Hall
November 4, 2021
The Pittsburgh Penguins revealed "more bad news" one day after captain Sidney Crosby and defenseman Brian Dumoulin tested positive for COVID-19.
"More bad news to report. Head coach Mike Sullivan will not be available for tonight’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers due to COVID-related protocols," the Penguins tweeted on their verified account Thursday (November 4). "Assistant coach Todd Reirden will assume Sullivan’s duties behind the bench tonight in his absence."
Sullivan joined the Penguins in 2015 and led Pittsburgh to back-to-back Stanley Cup championships during his first two seasons as head coach, while also making the playoffs during each of his six seasons.
On Wednesday (November 3), Sullivan announced that Crosby and Dumoulin had both tested positive for COVID-19.
"Not the news we were hoping for," the Penguins tweeted. "Coach Sullivan confirms that Sidney Crosby and Brian Dumoulin missed practice after testing positive for COVID-19. Both players are in the COVID protocol right now. Crosby has mild symptoms and Dumoulin is currently asymptomatic."
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Crosby and Dumoulin were both absent from the Penguins' Wednesday morning ice session at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex prior to Sullivan's confirmation.
Crosby made his 2020-21 season debut on Saturday (October 30) after missing his first seven games while recovering from wrist surgery and participated in Monday's (November 1) practice prior to being absent on Wednesday.
"I'm sure he's discouraged," Sullivan said via Pens Inside Scoop. "He worked extremely hard to get to this point, and we were all so excited about getting him back in the fold. This puts another road block in front of it. But we'll control what we can, and we're hopeful that Sid will return soon."
Sullivan on Crosby: "I'm sure he's discouraged. He worked extremely hard to get to this point, and we were all so excited about getting him back in the fold. This puts another road block in front of it. But we'll control what we can, and we're hopeful that Sid will return soon."— Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) November 3, 2021
Crosby was previously placed on the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list in February.