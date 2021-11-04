One Of Oprah's Favorite Things Is Beef From A Texas Steakhouse

Oprah Winfrey's Favorite Things 2021 List is here, and it includes beef from one small town Texas steakhouse, reported The Dallas Morning News. The list includes 110 gifts of all kinds from kitchen gadgets and home gifts to food and clothing.

One of the food items includes beef from Perini Ranch Steakhouse in Buffalo Gap, Texas. The mesquite-smoked tenderloin made the list. The best part is that you don't even need to travel to Buffalo Gap to get your share of the "succulent" tenderloin. The meat can be shipped overnight in freezer packs.

Here's what Oprah's list said about Perini Ranch Mesquite-Smoked Peppered Beef Tenderloin:

"Buffalo Gap, Texas has a population of just 603 people- but it's also home to one of the best steak houses. Perini Ranch Steakhouse is known for succulent, perfectly seasoned meat. Bring this peppered beef tenderloin to room temperature and serve it sliced on a charcuterie board."

The owners of the ranch, Lisa and Tom Perini have been gearing up for the announcement since summertime. Lisa said, "It will be exciting to see what happens in the next few weeks as people plan their holiday meals.

Click here to shop for Perini Ranch Steakhouse beef.