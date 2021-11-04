This Is Indiana's Best Family-Friendly Restaurant

By Ginny Reese

November 4, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Restaurants are a great way to spend time with your family, and finding the perfect spot can be a challenge. You don't need to look any further, though, to find the best family-friendly restaurant in the state.

LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best family-friendly restaurants. The website says, "We've scoured the options in every US state to come up with the best family-friendly places to eat, where everyone can really enjoy their dinner."

According to the study, the best family-friendly restaurant in Indiana is Oasis Diner in Plainfield.

Here's what LoveFOOD says about the restaurant:

"Vintage lunchboxes featuring Mickey Mouse, GI Joe, ET and many more besides decorate the shelves at Oasis Diner, where lunch is a seriously fun business. There’s also a display of battered old licence plates, so families have plenty to look at and chat about while dining on crowd-pleasing comfort food like burgers, fries and hand-breaded Indiana pork tenderloins with house-made sodas. The classic diner structure was shipped from New Jersey in 1954."

Click here to check out the full list of each state's best family-friendly restaurants.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices