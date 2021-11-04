This Is Indiana's Best Family-Friendly Restaurant

Restaurants are a great way to spend time with your family, and finding the perfect spot can be a challenge. You don't need to look any further, though, to find the best family-friendly restaurant in the state.

LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best family-friendly restaurants. The website says, "We've scoured the options in every US state to come up with the best family-friendly places to eat, where everyone can really enjoy their dinner."

According to the study, the best family-friendly restaurant in Indiana is Oasis Diner in Plainfield.

Here's what LoveFOOD says about the restaurant:

"Vintage lunchboxes featuring Mickey Mouse, GI Joe, ET and many more besides decorate the shelves at Oasis Diner, where lunch is a seriously fun business. There’s also a display of battered old licence plates, so families have plenty to look at and chat about while dining on crowd-pleasing comfort food like burgers, fries and hand-breaded Indiana pork tenderloins with house-made sodas. The classic diner structure was shipped from New Jersey in 1954."

