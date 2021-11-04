This Is Kentucky's Best Family-Friendly Restaurant

Restaurants are a great way to spend time with your family, and finding the perfect spot can be a challenge. You don't need to look any further, though, to find the best family-friendly restaurant in the state.

LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best family-friendly restaurants. The website says, "We've scoured the options in every US state to come up with the best family-friendly places to eat, where everyone can really enjoy their dinner."

According to the study, the best family-friendly restaurant in Kentucky is The Eagle in Louisville.

Here's what LoveFOOD says about the restaurant:

"Kids love the options on offer at The Eagle, especially the delicious mac ’n’ cheese. The relaxed food and beer hall is perfect for a mix of ages, with meals that can be served family-style and the option to order the chicken by the slice for younger diners. The food is great value, too, which is a plus for larger families. The Eagle also has a handful of other locations, including in Cincinnati, Ohio and Indianapolis, Indiana."

Click here to check out the full list of each state's best family-friendly restaurants.