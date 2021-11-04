This Is Oklahoma's Best Family-Friendly Restaurant

Restaurants are a great way to spend time with your family, and finding the perfect spot can be a challenge. You don't need to look any further, though, to find the best family-friendly restaurant in the state.

LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best family-friendly restaurants. The website says, "We've scoured the options in every US state to come up with the best family-friendly places to eat, where everyone can really enjoy their dinner."

According to the study, the best family-friendly restaurant in Oklahoma is Sherri's Diner in Oklahoma city.

Here's what LoveFOOD says about the restaurant:

"Those with a sweet tooth (ie most children) should be easily won over at Sherri’s Diner, where the house specialities are pancakes made to a secret recipe. They’re served pillowy, puffed-up and loaded with toppings like blueberries and chocolate chips. The cinnamon rolls and pastries are pretty good, too, though the diner’s family-friendly charms go beyond the menu. The fun interior is decked out with neon lights, vintage signage and a jukebox that plays 1950s tunes. And who could resist a burger served in a mini Cadillac?"

Click here to check out the full list of each state's best family-friendly restaurants.