This Is Texas' Best Family-Friendly Restaurant

Restaurants are a great way to spend time with your family, and finding the perfect spot can be a challenge. You don't need to look any further, though, to find the best family-friendly restaurant in the state.

LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best family-friendly restaurants. The website says, "We've scoured the options in every US state to come up with the best family-friendly places to eat, where everyone can really enjoy their dinner."

According to the study, the best family-friendly restaurant in Texas is The Big Texan in Amarillo.

Here's what LoveFOOD says about the restaurant:

"The Big Texan is something of a legend in Amarillo and a fun place to visit for both kids and adults. Known for its eating contests – anyone who finishes the 72-ounce steak within an hour eats for free – the boldly decorated restaurant/saloon also (thankfully) serves up smaller portions for younger clientele and people who can’t quite face the challenge. Kids’ meals come, adorably, in little cowboy hats that can be kept as souvenirs and there are fun games and photo opportunities everywhere."

Click here to check out the full list of each state's best family-friendly restaurants.