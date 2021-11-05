Atlanta Restaurant Serves The Best Grilled Cheese In Georgia

By Kelly Fisher

November 5, 2021

Grilled Cheese Sandwich With Tomato Soup
Photo: Getty Images

When it comes to comfort foods, grilled cheese is a staple. The classic sandwich offers a dose of childhood nostalgia, but can be served in tons of new ways.

That’s why some restaurants serve their own spin on a grilled cheese sandwich, and Love Food found the best ones in every state. The publisher that dubs itself “the tastiest guide on the web” writes:

“There are the purists, who like theirs with handfuls of Cheddar and finished under the grill. Some prefer a sandwich with several types of cheese, while others might want all the loaded extras. Here are the ooziest, most delicious grilled cheese sandwiches in every state.”

So, which grilled cheese sandwich stands out the most in Georgia? Love Food recommends the Bikini, served at Cooks & Soldiers in Atlanta. Here’s why Love Food says it stands out:

Cooks & Soldiers may call it the Bikini but others call it the best grilled cheese – ever. The restaurant serves Basque food, with perfect tapas like patatas bravas and grilled octopus. Yet it’s the Bikini, made with white Cheddar, jamón ibérico and black truffle, that really gets people talking. In fact, these bite-size sandwiches are so good that those who have tried them often can’t stop raving about them. It’s one of the few mainstays on the menu.”

Find the rest of the best grilled cheeses here.

