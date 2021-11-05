Can You Guess Which Georgia Colleges Have Been Used As Movie Sets?

Tons of movies and TV shows are set on college campuses, and viewers might not know that some of the universities in their home state have appeared on the big screen.

StudySoup, an education hub that serves as “a community for students to share knowledge and study materials,” shared a list of real colleges where 20 movies and TV shows were filmed. The list includes colleges spanning the country (plus Canada).

Two Georgia colleges made the list. Here are the colleges that have served as movie sets:

Berry College

Located in Mount Berry, Berry College served as the set for “The Following.” Here’s what StudySoup said about it:

“This 2013 crime thriller drama followed Kevin Bacon, who portrays Ryan Hardy, an FBI agent who tracks the diabolical English professor and serial killer Joe Carroll, played by James Purefoy. The charismatic killer recruits a network of like-minded psychopaths, creating a killer cult.

“According to the college’s website, the show filmed several scenes at the Charter School of Education and Human Sciences and the Campbell School of Business at Berry.”

Agnes Scott College

Located in Decatur, Agnes Scott College served as the set for “Scream 2.” Here’s what StudySoup said about it:

“Agnes Scott College in Decatur, Georgia, doubled for Windsor College in ‘Scream 2,’ where Neve Campbell’s final girl Sidney Prescott attends college. ‘Scream 2’ finds Prescott trying to get on with her life following the brutal murders that occurred in her hometown of Woodsboro, however, villain Ghostface stalks her on campus.

“The college’s Inman Hall served as Sidney’s dorm, and Letitia Pate Evans Dining Hall was the spot where Sidney’s boyfriend Derek surprises her by bursting into song in front of a crowd as he sings ‘I Think I Love You’ by The Partridge Family. McCain Library, Buttrick Hall, and Rebekah Scott Hall can also be spotted throughout the film.”

The state Department of Economic Development keeps a running list of the shows in production or prepping in Georgia. Check out the list here.

See the rest of the colleges on StudySoup’s list here.