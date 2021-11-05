Cleveland Restaurant Serves The Best Grilled Cheese In Ohio

When it comes to comfort foods, grilled cheese is a staple. The classic sandwich offers a dose of childhood nostalgia, but can be served in tons of new ways.

That’s why some restaurants serve their own spin on a grilled cheese sandwich, and Love Food found the best ones in every state. The publisher that dubs itself “the tastiest guide on the web” writes:

“There are the purists, who like theirs with handfuls of Cheddar and finished under the grill. Some prefer a sandwich with several types of cheese, while others might want all the loaded extras. Here are the ooziest, most delicious grilled cheese sandwiches in every state.”

So, which grilled cheese sandwich stands out the most in Ohio? Northeast Ohioans won’t be surprised to know that Love Food deemed the best one the Mighty Macaroni, served at Cleveland-based Melt Bar & Grilled. Here’s why Love Food says it stands out:

“The people at Melt Bar & Grilled don’t approach its grilled cheeses the traditional way. Instead, they stuff as much deliciousness in as the bread will take before toasting it all to golden, gooey perfection. There’s a breakfast version with bacon and eggs, one with chorizo and potato, and – best of all – the Mighty Macaroni. Homemade mac ‘n’ cheese is battered and deep-fried before being layered with a cheese sauce and extra melted cheese on top. Yep.”

Find the rest of the best grilled cheeses here.