Gabby Barrett Had To Release Her New Song 'To Pay Homage To George Strait'

Gabby Barrett is gearing up to release her GOLDMINE (DELUXE) album this month, but one of her new songs is available now.

Barrett introduced the “laid-back cruiser” titled “Pick Me Up” on Friday (November 5). The “Footprints On The Moon” singer surprised fans when she announced the extended version of her highly-anticipated debut album when she appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on CBS on October 26.

“Y’all showed so much love for my debut album, so I thought I’d give you a few more songs to finish the story ;) These are some special ones!” Barrett gushed in a new Instagram post on Friday, unveiling the GOLDMINE (DELUXE) track list. New songs include “Pick Me Up,” “Never Get It Back,” “I Will Always Love You,” and “The Good Ones (Wedding Version).” Barrett sings “The Good Ones” as a heartfelt track that serves as a tribute to her husband, Cade Foehner. Barrett is releasing the wedding version after “an overwhelming request from her fans on social media for a stripped-down rendition…to use at weddings,” a press release noted. GOLDMINE (DELUXE) album is set to release on November 19.

“I wrote ‘Pick Me Up’ with Ross [Copperman] and Jon [Nite]. I didn’t really have a song in my repertoire that was laid-back Country – a riding down the backroads while listening to George Strait-type of song,” Barrett said in a statement on Friday. “I had to pay homage to George Strait because I feel like I’m being adopted into the Texas family with my husband being from Texas.” On the new song, Barrett sings:

“You and Jesus can fix my soul,” she sings, “So pick me up, get me lost way out / Down a back two-lane / Little George Strait way on up / Get me outta my head and outta this town / And tell me no matter what / You’ll be by my side / Everything gonna be alright / Make the world go black, how you do me like that / When I climb up in your truck / Just pick me up.”

Find “Pick Me Up” on iHeartRadio here.