Here's Where Mass. Ranks Among Most Dangerous States For Winter Driving

By Jason Hall

November 5, 2021

Massachusetts is among the least dangerous states for winter driving, according to a recent study.

MoneyGeek.com ranked all 50 states to find the most dangerous for driving during the winter months based on data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's Fatality Analysis Reporting System from 2017-19.

MoneyGeek also citied data from the U.S. Department of Transportation, which showed almost 40% of weather-related vehicle crashes occur when there is snowy or icy road conditions in the area.

Massachusetts ranked 43rd with a final winter danger score of 12, 18 total winter driving fatalities, a 0.09 winter driving fatality rate and a 98 safe driver score.

The study found that more than 1,300 people die and an additional 100,000 others are injured during snowy or icy road crashes annually, while more than 70% of U.S. roadways have more than five inches of snow annually.

Here's a full list of the most dangerous states for winter driving per MoneyGeek.com:

  1. Michigan
  2. Alaska
  3. Wyoming
  4. Ohio
  5. Pennsylvania
  6. Montana
  7. Wisconsin
  8. South Dakota
  9. Nebraska
  10. Illinois
  11. Missouri
  12. North Dakota
  13. Indiana
  14. Vermont
  15. Minnesota
  16. Maine
  17. New York
  18. New Hampshire
  19. Colorado
  20. Idaho
  21. Iowa
  22. West Virginia
  23. Oregon
  24. Washington
  25. New Mexico
  26. Kansas
  27. South Carolina
  28. Kentucky
  29. Texas
  30. Arkansas
  31. Utah
  32. Arizona
  33. Mississippi
  34. Virginia
  35. North Carolina
  36. Tennessee
  37. Louisiana
  38. California
  39. Alabama
  40. Oklahoma
  41. Nevada
  42. New Jersey
  43. Massachusetts
  44. Rhode Island
  45. Maryland
  46. Connecticut
  47. Delaware
  48. Georgia
  49. Florida
  50. Hawaii
