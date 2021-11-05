Kane Brown Stops By 'Sesame Street' For A Sporty Performance With Elmo

Kane Brown recently became Sesame Streets' newest guest as he joined the show to perform a duet with two of the world's favorite childhood friends, Elmo and the Cookie Monster. The trio sang about their love of sports, and listed off all their favorites in the charming performance.

The duet took place on the Not-Too-Late Show With Elmo, and Elmo sported a basketball jersey while the Cookie Monster showed off his love for hockey. "There's so many sports to try/You can hit a baseball, make it fly/In tennis, you serve a tennis ball/Skaters wear pads in case they fall/Peddle around on a bike/Play football, hut, hut hike/Swing a golf club, yelling fore/Shoot a soccer ball, score," Brown sang as Elmo and the Cookie Monster bounced and danced beside him.

Brown's song was fitting, as the country singer is an avid sports lover and frequently shares his love of the NBA. In fact, Brown has been touring through all 29 NBA arenas as he's been embarking on his Blessed & Free Tour. The country singer has brought his daughter along during his tour, and has shared the little one's dance moves as they've been traveling across the country. Unfortunately, Brown rolled his ankle on stage last week during a performance, but the singer managed to continue on with his performance following the injury.

The country singer recently made an appearance at the CMT Artists of the Year ceremony, where he performed a cover of Randy Travis' "Three Wooden Crosses." While sitting in the audience at the award show, Brown helped encourage Walker Hayes as he took the stage for a performance of his own hit, "Fancy Like." Hayes shared that he had been feeling anxious ahead of his performance, but began to relax when he spotted Brown dancing in the audience.